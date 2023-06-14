Newly weds killed in road accident in Karnataka, Honamalla Teradala and Gayathri identified as victims

Tragic Accident in Karnataka Leaves Newlyweds Dead

A newly married couple tragically lost their lives in a road accident that occurred in Vijayapura district, Karnataka, India. The victims were Honamalla Teradala, aged 31 and Gayathri, aged 24, who had just been married on May 22.

According to the police, the incident happened on the outskirts of Vijayapura, near Solapur bypass on Tuesday night. The couple, who was travelling on a bike, collided with a canter. They were on their way back from attending a relative’s child’s birthday party when the accident took place. Honamalla worked in the education department. The Vijayapura traffic police have seized the canter and are investigating the accident.

