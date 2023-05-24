“Newness”: 6 Jeff Bezos Quotes That Will Inspire You: “If You Want to Avoid Criticism, Don’t Do Anything New”

Jeff Bezos: The Insights of One of the Most Influential Business Leaders of Our Time

Jeff Bezos is undoubtedly one of the most influential business leaders of our time. As the founder and CEO of Amazon.com Inc., the world’s largest online retailer, he has achieved tremendous success and his words are often seen as wise advice. In this article, we will look at six of his best quotes and the context in which he said them.

“If you do build a great experience, customers tell each other about that. Word of mouth is very powerful.”

Bezos said this in 1997 during an interview with Wired magazine. This quote is a reminder of the importance of customer experience for any business. Bezos was ahead of his time in recognizing the power of word of mouth and the impact it can have on a business.

“Your margin is my opportunity.”

Bezos said this in 2002 during an interview with Business Week. This quote is a reminder that the key to success is to find opportunities in the margins. Bezos was ahead of his time in recognizing the potential of small, seemingly insignificant opportunities and the impact they can have on a business.

“In the end, we are our choices.”

This is one of Jeff Bezos’ most famous quotes, and he said it during an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2001. This quote is a reminder of the importance of making the right choices. Bezos is emphasizing the fact that our decisions will ultimately determine our success or failure.

“A brand for a company is like a reputation for a person. You earn reputation by trying to do hard things well.”

Bezos said this in an interview with Fortune magazine in 2004. This quote is a reminder of the importance of building a strong brand. Bezos was emphasizing the fact that building a good reputation is essential for any business and it takes hard work and dedication to do so.

“We see our customers as invited guests to a party, and we are the hosts. It’s our job every day to make every important aspect of the customer experience a little bit better.”

Bezos said this in an interview with Investor’s Business Daily in 2012. This quote is a reminder of the importance of customer service and how it can make or break a business. Bezos was emphasizing the importance of treating customers well and making sure their experience is a positive one.

“If you never want to be criticized, for goodness’ sake don’t do anything new.”

Bezos said this in an interview with The Washington Post in 2013. This quote is a reminder of the importance of taking risks and being willing to try new things. Bezos was emphasizing the fact that if you never take risks and try something new, you will never be criticized but you will also never succeed.

As we can see, Bezos is an insightful leader with a lot of experience in the business world. His words of advice have the potential to change the way we think about business and success. The six quotes discussed in this article are just a few of the many insightful quotes from Bezos, and they offer valuable lessons for any aspiring entrepreneur.

Jeff Bezos quotes Inspirational quotes Overcoming criticism Taking risks Entrepreneurial mindset

News Source : Henry Khederian

Source Link :6 Of The Most Inspirational Jeff Bezos Quotes: ‘If You Never Want To Be Criticized, For Goodness’ Sake Don’t Do Anything New’/