News: Lascelles Chin, Founder of Lasco, Passes Away

Lasco Founder Lascelles Chin Has Died

The Jamaican business community and the wider society are mourning the loss of Lascelles Chin, the founder of Lasco Manufacturing Limited. Chin passed away on September 24, 2021, at the age of 79. His death has sent shockwaves through the country, with many expressing their condolences and paying tribute to his legacy.

A Visionary Entrepreneur

Lascelles Chin was a visionary entrepreneur who started his journey in the business world with a small convenience store in Kingston. He later went on to start Lasco Manufacturing Limited in 1988, which has become one of Jamaica’s largest and most successful companies. The company produces a wide range of products, including food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, and has a significant presence in the Caribbean and beyond.

Contributions to Jamaica

Chin’s contributions to Jamaica go beyond his business accomplishments. He was also a philanthropist who gave back to his community and supported various causes. His charitable initiatives included building schools, supporting healthcare facilities, and sponsoring sports programs. He was awarded the Order of Jamaica in 2017 for his outstanding contribution to the country.

A Legacy of Excellence

Lascelles Chin’s death is a significant loss to Jamaica and the business community. His legacy of excellence and entrepreneurship has left a lasting impact on the country and will continue to inspire generations to come. He was a true trailblazer who paved the way for others to follow and showed that with hard work, dedication, and vision, one can achieve great things.

Tributes Pour In

Since the news of Chin’s passing, tributes have been pouring in from all over the country. Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed his condolences and praised Chin’s contributions to Jamaica. “He was a true Jamaican patriot who believed in the potential of our people and our country,” Holness said. “His legacy will live on, and we will always be grateful for his many contributions.”

The private sector organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) also paid tribute to Chin, calling him a “giant of Jamaican industry” and a “champion of entrepreneurship.” The organization noted his significant impact on the business community and his dedication to giving back to Jamaica.

A Final Farewell

Lascelles Chin’s death is a profound loss, but his legacy will continue to inspire and uplift the people of Jamaica. The business world has lost a visionary leader, but his contributions to Jamaica and the world will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Lascelles Chin.

