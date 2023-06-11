News of the passing of Mangal Dhillon

Mangal Dhillon passes away

It is with great sadness to report that Mangal Dhillon, a renowned actor and filmmaker, has passed away. The news of his death has left the entertainment industry and his fans in shock.

Mangal Dhillon was known for his exceptional acting skills and remarkable performances in various films and TV shows. He was an inspiration to many aspiring actors and filmmakers.

The cause of his death is not yet known. His family, friends, and fans are mourning his loss and offering their condolences.

The legacy of Mangal Dhillon will continue to live on through his work, and he will always be remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

