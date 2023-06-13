News Update: Dennis Mallen Dies in a Tragic Car Accident, Obituary Released

Dennis Mallen’s Tragic Car Accident

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Dennis Mallen, who lost his life in a car accident on Monday evening. The incident occurred on the Interstate 405 in Los Angeles, California, when Mallen’s vehicle collided with another car and then hit a guardrail.

Mallen was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. The other driver involved in the accident sustained minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Dennis Mallen Death News

The news of Dennis Mallen’s sudden and tragic death has shocked and saddened his family, friends, and colleagues. Mallen was a well-respected member of the community and a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

He had a successful career as a businessman and was known for his dedication, hard work, and passion for his job. Mallen was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Dennis Mallen Obituary

Dennis Mallen was born on December 14, 1955, in New York City. He grew up in a loving family and attended the University of California, Los Angeles, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

After graduation, Mallen started his career in the financial industry and quickly climbed the ranks. He worked for several top firms and was a respected leader in his field.

Mallen is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

