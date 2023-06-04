Newton County Resident, Dontavious Hardeman, Fatally Shot in Pickup Truck at Conyers Hotel: Obituary

Newton County Resident, Dontavious Hardeman, Fatally Shot in Pickup Truck at Conyers Hotel: Obituary

Posted on June 4, 2023

Obituary: Remembering Dontavious Hardeman

Newton County resident, Dontavious Hardeman, has passed away at the age of [insert age]. Hardeman was tragically found shot to death inside his pick-up truck at a hotel in Conyers.

Hardeman was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. Hardeman was also a talented musician and enjoyed playing the guitar. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The loss of Dontavious Hardeman has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. May he rest in peace.

  1. Donatavious Hardeman death
  2. Conyers hotel shooting
  3. Newton County homicide
  4. Georgia crime news
  5. Local obituaries
Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply