Newton County Resident, Dontavious Hardeman, Fatally Shot in Pickup Truck at Conyers Hotel: Obituary

Obituary: Remembering Dontavious Hardeman

Newton County resident, Dontavious Hardeman, has passed away at the age of [insert age]. Hardeman was tragically found shot to death inside his pick-up truck at a hotel in Conyers.

Hardeman was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. Hardeman was also a talented musician and enjoyed playing the guitar. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The loss of Dontavious Hardeman has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. May he rest in peace.

