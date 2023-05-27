Newton man found guilty in deadly stabbing of Michelle Carkhuff in Hunterdon County

Brandon E. Petersen : Newton man found guilty in deadly stabbing of Michelle Carkhuff
Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced Friday that Brandon E. Petersen, a 33-year-old Newton man, was found guilty of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree unlawful taking of a means of conveyance in a deadly stabbing that occurred in Delaware Township.
The Honorable Angela F. Borkowski, J.S.C. presided over the approximately three-week long trial.
Petersen was acquitted of third-degree witness tampering. The guilty verdicts were announced after the trial concluded.
Michelle Carkhuff, a 38-year-old victim, was transported to a local hospital in Mercer County, where she died after being stabbed on Dec. 6, 2020, at around 9:13 p.m. at a residence on Kingwood Stockton Road, according to Robseon.
Petersen had fled the residence before officers arrived at the scene. He was arrested the following morning in Pennsylvania after a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Delaware Township Police Department.
Robeson said that Petersen faces a mandatory state prison term between 30 years and life imprisonment for the guilty verdict for first-degree murder. He must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole.
Petersen has been remanded to the Warren County Correctional Center and is scheduled for sentencing on July 14.
News Source : WRNJ Radio
