Newton man found guilty in deadly stabbing of Michelle Carkhuff in Hunterdon County

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced Friday that Brandon E. Petersen, a 33-year-old Newton man, was found guilty of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree unlawful taking of a means of conveyance in a deadly stabbing that occurred in Delaware Township.

The Honorable Angela F. Borkowski, J.S.C. presided over the approximately three-week long trial.

Petersen was acquitted of third-degree witness tampering. The guilty verdicts were announced after the trial concluded.

Michelle Carkhuff, a 38-year-old victim, was transported to a local hospital in Mercer County, where she died after being stabbed on Dec. 6, 2020, at around 9:13 p.m. at a residence on Kingwood Stockton Road, according to Robseon.

Petersen had fled the residence before officers arrived at the scene. He was arrested the following morning in Pennsylvania after a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Delaware Township Police Department.

Robeson said that Petersen faces a mandatory state prison term between 30 years and life imprisonment for the guilty verdict for first-degree murder. He must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole.

Petersen has been remanded to the Warren County Correctional Center and is scheduled for sentencing on July 14.