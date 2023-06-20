nexpectedly passed away.

Joshua Shaw’s Passing

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Joshua Shaw’s passing. He was a resident of Clintonville, Wisconsin, and his untimely death has left us all in shock and deep sorrow.

Joshua was a beloved member of the community and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. He was a kind and compassionate person who always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joshua’s family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace and his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

