“Next Day Labels postcards” : 200 White Laser/Inkjet Postcards, 4 Per Page (4-1/4″ x 5-1/2″ Each Card) from Next Day Labels

200 White Laser/Inkjet Postcards, 4 Per Page, 8-1/2″ x 11″, with Each Card Measuring 4-1/4″ x 5-1/2″, for Next Day Labeling



When it comes to printing materials for your business or personal use, it’s important to choose the right kind of stock that will give you the best results. Next Day Labels TM offers a 100# Tag Matte Finish Cover Laser Stock that is suitable for a variety of printing needs. This stock is perfect for creating professional announcements, reminder cards, sale cards, save the date cards, coupons, past due cards, and much more.

One of the great things about this stock is that it has a matte finish, which gives your printed materials a sleek and professional look. The finish is not too glossy, which means that it won’t reflect too much light and cause any glare. This makes it easy to read and view the printed text and images, even from different angles. The matte finish also makes the stock more durable and resistant to smudging and fingerprints.

Another advantage of the 100# Tag Matte Finish Cover Laser Stock is that it is suitable for duplex printing. Duplex printing is the process of printing on both sides of a sheet of paper, which can save you time and money on printing costs. This stock is designed to handle duplex printing without any issues, as it is thick and sturdy enough to prevent any ink bleed or smudging. This means that you can print double-sided materials such as brochures, flyers, and booklets without any worries.

The stock is also micro-perforated, which means that it has small perforations that allow you to easily tear off individual pieces without having to use scissors or a cutter. This feature is especially useful if you’re printing materials such as coupons, past due cards, or reminder cards that need to be easily separated. The micro-perforations are also designed to meet U.S. Postal Regulations and Post Card Rate, which means that you can use them for mailing purposes without any issues.

When it comes to choosing the right printing stock, quality and reliability are key factors to consider. Next Day Labels TM is proud to offer a 100% guarantee on their 100# Tag Matte Finish Cover Laser Stock. This means that if you’re not satisfied with the quality of the stock or if it doesn’t meet your specific needs, you can return it for a full refund or exchange. This guarantee gives you the peace of mind that you’re getting a high-quality product that will deliver the results you’re looking for.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a versatile and reliable printing stock that can handle a variety of printing needs, the 100# Tag Matte Finish Cover Laser Stock from Next Day Labels TM is an excellent choice. With its matte finish, duplex printing capability, micro-perforations, and U.S. Postal Regulations compliance, this stock is perfect for creating professional and high-quality printed materials. And with the added assurance of a 100% guarantee, you can trust that you’re getting a product that will meet your expectations and deliver the results you need.



