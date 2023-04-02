Next week’s EastEnders episode will feature a shocking car collision and a transformed Ravi character. The event promises to be a heart-stopping thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

Next week’s EastEnders will be full of suspense as a life-threatening car accident and a “transformation” in Ravi’s character take centre stage.

EastEnders’ Ravi Gulati: A New Side to the Character

EastEnders fans will be in for a surprise next week as character Ravi Gulati shows a different side of himself. The character, played by actor Deepak Verma, has been known primarily for his businesses and work on the show, but viewers will soon see him in a new light.

Ravi’s Emotional Scenes

In upcoming episodes, Ravi will have scenes that show a more emotional side of him. According to showrunners, these scenes are an opportunity for the character to truly connect with the audience and to show that he is more than just a businessman.

Ravi’s emotional scenes are sure to tug at the heartstrings of viewers, and many are excited to see what Verma will bring to the character in these episodes.

Heartache and Loss Ahead

Unfortunately, not all of the upcoming storylines for EastEnders are happy ones. Viewers should brace themselves for heartache and loss as a deadly car crash rocks the show.

The details of the car crash remain under wraps, but sources say that it will have far-reaching consequences for many of the characters on the show. Fans of EastEnders are used to the show’s dramatic storylines, but this one is sure to be a shocker.

What To Expect From The Upcoming Episodes

Overall, viewers can look forward to a rollercoaster of emotions in the upcoming episodes of EastEnders. From the emotional scenes featuring Ravi to the heartache and loss of the car crash storyline, there will be plenty of drama to keep fans engaged.

As always, the show’s talented cast and crew are sure to deliver a gripping and entertaining viewing experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the show or a newcomer, these upcoming episodes are not to be missed.