The Monaco GP is well underway, and the race has been full of crashes and aggressive radio messages, making it an exciting treat for fans. This legacy race has a history of hosting the biggest celebrities, and the 2023 edition is no different. Brazilian soccer sensation Neymar Jr. is attending the race and has revealed his favorite driver and team, causing confusion among fans.

Neymar Jr. is not alone in attending the race, as former tennis sensation Maria Sharapova is also present. During the grid walk, an F1 correspondent approached her for an interview, and when asked who she was supporting, Maria revealed that she is great friends with Lewis Hamilton and supports him.

Despite struggling to come to terms with the ground-effect regulations, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes remain popular among celebrities. However, Neymar Jr. surprised fans with his loyalty to rival factions in F1. In an interview before the race, he revealed that he loves F1 and Lewis Hamilton, who is a great friend of his. He also stated that he would support Red Bull and root for his friend.

Given the history of fierce rivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull, Neymar Jr.’s preferences are quite strange. Some fans speculated that since Red Bull is one of Neymar’s sponsors, he is required to support them. However, others found the combination of supporting a friend and a rival team demonic.

Regardless of the reason, it is clear that Neymar Jr.’s preferences have left fans confused. While some believe he should choose between Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton, others believe the sponsorship reason makes sense. Either way, it is interesting to see the mix of sporting royalty attending the Monaco GP and their preferences for the race.

