NFL career earnings: Age and Earnings of NFL Players and their Partners

Isaiah Likely: A Rising Star in American Football

Isaiah Likely is an American football player who has risen to fame in recent years. He is a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL). In this article, we will cover details of his net worth, biography, age, wife, height, weight, and more.

Isaiah Likely Net Worth

As of 2023, Isaiah Likely has an estimated net worth of $3 million. He has earned this fortune through his successful career in football. Isaiah started his professional career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, and since then, he has been playing for this team. He has signed a contract for a high fee, which is his primary source of income. Isaiah is making thousands of dollars from his football career.

Isaiah Likely Biography

Isaiah Likely was born on April 18, 2000, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. He attended Malden High School and later transferred to Everett High School, where he completed his high school education. Isaiah has been interested in football since he was young and played various matches at a young age, which helped him in his professional career. In 2018, he joined Coastal Carolina College, where he played college football and completed his college education in 2021. He started his professional career in football in 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Isaiah Likely Relationship & More

Isaiah Likely is a private person and has not disclosed any information about his personal life, including his relationships. We can assume that he is currently single as he has not been linked with anyone romantically.

Isaiah Likely: Career and Awards

Isaiah Likely started his professional career in football when the Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the fourth round, 139th overall, of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played debut matches with this team. He gained football experience from college, where he caught 12 passes for 106 yards and five touchdowns in seven games in 2018. He was also named third-team All-Sun Belt Conference. He also had six receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in the 24–21 victory over Texas State in the Chanticleer’s last game. He also had three receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown in a 34–23 victory over Appalachian State. Isaiah has also won various awards and nominations for playing football. He has received FWAA Second-team All-American and First-team All-Sun Belt two times. He also received the First-team All-Sun Belt in 2019. He has also played the rookie season, where he has seen 16 games. He has finished with 36 receptions for 373 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns recently in his football career.

Isaiah Likely Social Media Accounts

Isaiah Likely is active on Instagram, where he has almost 34.4K followers. He is not active on Twitter or Facebook.

Education

Isaiah Likely attended Malden High School before transferring to Everett High School, where he completed his high school education. He also joined Coastal Carolina College and played college football. He attended this college in 2018 and completed it in 2021.

Conclusion

Isaiah Likely is a rising star in American football, and his net worth and career are proof of his success. He has a bright future ahead of him, and we can expect to see more of him in the coming years.

