NFL Career Income: Age, Cars and Income: A Look at NFL Players’ Career Earnings

DeAndre Hopkins: Net Worth, Biography, Age, Wife, Height, Weight and More

Introduction

DeAndre Hopkins is a renowned American football wide receiver who has made a name for himself in the sports industry. He has played for various teams and has achieved numerous titles and awards for his excellent performance in football. In this article, we will delve into DeAndre Hopkins’ net worth, biography, age, wife, height, weight, and many more details.

DeAndre Hopkins Net Worth

According to various online resources (Wikipedia, Forbes, Bloomberg), DeAndre Hopkins’ estimated net worth is around $45 Million. He has made this net worth from signing contracts with professional football teams and from appearing at events and brand promotions.

In 2013, DeAndre signed his first contract with the Houston Texans for a $7.62 million contract with the team for four years. Later, he played football for this team for a long time and played for popular teams. He signed his other major contract with the Arizona Cardinals for a $54.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals, which was a contract for two years.

DeAndre Hopkins Biography

DeAndre Hopkins was born on 6th June 1992 and is currently 30 years old. He was born in Clemson, South Carolina, United States. He is known as DeAndre Hopkins, and his full name is DeAndre Rashaun Hopkins. DeAndre grew up in a well-settled family, and his mother named him Nuk. He entered football at a young age, and he started playing football in high school.

DeAndre attended the D. W. Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina, where he has played football, basketball, and track and field for the Lions athletic teams. He played at Clemson College, which he joined in 2010, and he completed his college in 2012.

DeAndre Hopkins Relationship & More

DeAndre Hopkins has not been involved in any relationships or affairs. He has kept his personal life private and away from the public eye.

DeAndre Hopkins: Career and Awards

DeAndre Hopkins started his professional career in football when he was selected by the team of Houston Texans in 2013 as the first round with the 27th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He has become the highest wide receiver out of Clemson since Rod Gardner went 15th overall in 2001.

He has signed a contract with Houston Texans for a $7.62 million contract for four years with the Houston Texans team. He later signed a contract with Arizona Cardinals for a $54.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals, which was the contract for two years.

He has also received various titles and awards in his football career, including the First-team All-Pro three times and NFL receiving touchdowns leader, PFWA All-Rookie Team, and First-team All-ACC. He has also received the Second-team All-Pro three times. He has made massive growth in his professional football career.

DeAndre Hopkins Social Media Accounts

DeAndre Hopkins is active on various social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter. He has almost 1.6M followers on Instagram and almost 700.9K followers on Twitter.

Conclusion

DeAndre Hopkins is a talented and successful American football wide receiver who has achieved numerous titles and awards in his football career. He has made a significant net worth from signing contracts with professional football teams and brand promotions. His success in the sports industry has made him a household name, and he continues to inspire and motivate young football players worldwide.

