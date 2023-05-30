NFL earnings.: Age, Girlfriend, and Earnings in an NFL Career

Mike Caussin: Net Worth, Biography, Wife, Age, Height, Weight, and More

Introduction

Mike Caussin is a former American football tight end who has made a name for himself in the NFL. He has played for numerous teams such as the Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins, and Jacksonville Jaguars. With a net worth of $5 million, Mike has been able to accumulate his wealth through lucrative contracts, substantial salaries, bonuses, and endorsement deals. In this article, we will delve into Mike Caussin’s net worth, biography, wife, age, height, weight, and more.

Mike Caussin Net Worth

As of 2023, Mike Caussin has a net worth of $5 million. He has worked hard both on and off the field to become a successful NFL player. With a strict diet and exercise routine, as well as mental fortitude to handle pressure from fans, coaches, teammates, and media outlets, Mike has been able to maintain his position as a prominent NFL player.

Mike Caussin Net Worth Growth

Net Worth in 2023 – $5.0 Million

Net Worth in 2022 – $4.6 Million

Net Worth in 2021 – $4.2 Million

Net Worth in 2020 – $3.8 Million

Net Worth in 2019 – $3.4 Million

Mike Caussin Assets

Mike Caussin and his ex-wife, Jana Kramer, have a luxurious custom-built home in Nashville, which is currently up for sale at $2.599 million following their divorce. The home has a price per square foot of $505 and a monthly payment of $14,597. The house is located in a prestigious neighborhood and boasts stunning features.

Mike Caussin Biography

Mike Caussin was born in Springfield, Virginia, on February 26, 1987. He grew up with his younger brother Jack and has been a football fan since childhood. Caussin also played football in high school. He graduated from West Springfield High School and pursued a major in kinesiology with a sports management concentration at James Madison University.

Mike Caussin Details

Full Name – Mike Caussin

Nick Name – Mike

Date of Birth – February 26, 1987

Age – 36 years old

Birthplace – Springfield, Virginia, USA

Nationality – American

Hair Color – Black

Eye Color – Black

Height – 6 feet 6 inches

Weight – 110 Kg

Education – West Springfield High School, James Madison (College)

Parents – N/A

Siblings – Jack (Brother)

Profession – Football Player

Net Worth – $5 Million

Mike Caussin: Career and Awards

Mike Caussin initiated his professional football career in 2010 with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. He was later signed to their preparation squad and selected by the Buffalo Bills. Mike was waived by the Bills and put on injured reserve in 2013. He was re-signed and then waived again before being signed by the Redskins.

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer, who divorced in 2016 due to Caussin’s cheating but later reconciled, initiated a podcast named “Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin.” They even restarted their vows. They released their self-help book, “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice of Loving Faithfully.” Mike Caussin advocates for mental health by openly discussing his struggles with addiction, infidelity, and depression.

Mike Caussin Social Media Accounts

Instagram – N/A

Twitter – Almost 7.8K Followers

YouTube – N/A

LinkedIn – N/A

Mike Caussin Relationships & More

Caussin and actress/country singer Jana Kramer began dating in 2014 after meeting on Twitter. They got engaged on Kramer’s 31st birthday, married a year later, and have two children together. Tabloids scrutinized Mike Caussin’s marriage due to his infidelity and sex addiction. Despite separating in 2016, they reconciled soon after. He has talked about his struggles with mental health issues and addiction.

In 2021, Kramer divorced Caussin and got primary custody of their children due to his cheating with over 13 women. Jana Kramer has custody of her children for 240 days a year and pays $3,200 per month in child support to Mike Caussin. Their divorce was finalized on July 22, 2021. Kramer and Caussin have settled their divorce case, with Kramer agreeing to pay $592,400 as a full settlement. They will also divide their joint bank accounts while retaining ownership of their respective businesses and vehicles.

Conclusion

Mike Caussin is a prominent NFL player with an impressive net worth of $5 million. His hard work and dedication both on and off the field have been instrumental in his success. Despite his personal struggles, he advocates for mental health and is an inspiration to many.

