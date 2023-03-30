NFL legend Frank LeMaster dies at 71 from dementia. Family donates his brain to research, with 92% chance of CTE. He shrugged off countless concussions. #RIPFrankLeMaster

At the age of 71, Frank LeMaster, a retired NFL Philadelphia Eagles linebacker, has passed away. He battled with dementia, and his family has decided to donate his brain to @bu_cte for research purposes. Previous data from research on 376 individuals suggests that there is a 92% probability that LeMaster had CTE due to his numerous concussions.

Frank LeMaster, a former NFL linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, passed away at the age of 71 after battling dementia for some time. His family has decided to donate his brain to the Boston University CTE Center for research purposes. According to prior studies conducted by the center on 376 former NFL players, there is a 92% chance that LeMaster had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

LeMaster was known for his toughness and resilience on the field, but it seems the countless concussions he endured during his career may have taken a toll on his brain health. His story is unfortunately not unique in the world of American football, where head injuries have been a major concern for players, coaches, and fans alike for many years.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease that has been linked to repetitive hits to the head, and it can cause a range of symptoms including memory loss, depression, and dementia. While the disease has been primarily associated with professional football players, it can also affect athletes in other contact sports, military veterans, and even individuals who have suffered head injuries in accidents.

The need for continued research into CTE and its prevention is of utmost importance, not only for the health of current and former athletes, but for the future of sports as a whole. As fans, we all love the thrill of watching our favorite teams and players compete, but we must also acknowledge that their health and well-being should come first.

Frank LeMaster’s legacy will not only be his contributions to the sport of football, but also his willingness to donate his brain for research. His family’s decision will help shed light on the prevalence of CTE in football players and the implications it may have on their long-term health. It is a reminder that even in the face of tragedy, we can strive to make a difference for future generations.

Source : @ChrisNowinski1



