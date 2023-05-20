“NFL legend Jim Brown”: NFL Legend Jim Brown Passes Away | The Greatest of All Time at Every Position in the NFL

NFL Legend Jim Brown Dies

The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of its greatest players, Jim Brown. Brown passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84. He leaves behind a legacy that few players in NFL history can match. Brown was a true legend of the game, and his impact on the sport will be felt for generations to come.

The Greatest of All Time

When it comes to the discussion of the greatest football player of all time, Jim Brown’s name is always in the mix. Brown played in the NFL for nine seasons, from 1957 to 1965, and during that time, he established himself as the greatest running back in league history.

He rushed for 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns in his career, both of which were NFL records at the time of his retirement. Brown was a nine-time Pro Bowler, an eight-time First-Team All-Pro, and a three-time NFL MVP. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, his first year of eligibility.

The All-Time Greats at Every Position

When it comes to the greats of the NFL, there are a few players that stand out in each position. Here’s a look at the greatest players in NFL history at every position, including Jim Brown.

Quarterback: Tom Brady

When it comes to quarterbacks, there’s no one who can touch the greatness of Tom Brady. He’s won seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and he’s been named to 14 Pro Bowls. Brady has thrown for over 79,000 yards and 581 touchdowns in his career, both of which are NFL records.

Running Back: Jim Brown

As previously mentioned, Jim Brown is the greatest running back in NFL history. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in eight of his nine seasons, and he led the league in rushing in eight of those seasons. Brown was a dominant force on the football field, and he set the standard for all running backs to follow.

Wide Receiver: Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice is widely considered to be the greatest wide receiver in NFL history. He played in the league for 20 seasons, and during that time, he caught 1,549 passes for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns. Rice was a 13-time Pro Bowler, a 10-time First-Team All-Pro, and he won three Super Bowl titles.

Tight End: Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski may not have the longevity of some of the other players on this list, but when he was on the field, he was unstoppable. Gronkowski played in the NFL for nine seasons, and during that time, he caught 566 passes for 8,484 yards and 86 touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time First-Team All-Pro, and he won three Super Bowl titles.

Offensive Lineman: Anthony Munoz

When it comes to offensive linemen, Anthony Munoz is widely considered to be the greatest of all time. He played in the NFL for 13 seasons, and during that time, he was named to 11 Pro Bowls and nine First-Team All-Pro teams. Munoz was a dominant force on the offensive line, and he helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to two Super Bowl appearances.

Defensive End: Reggie White

Reggie White was a dominant force on the defensive line, and he’s widely considered to be the greatest defensive end in NFL history. He played in the league for 15 seasons, and during that time, he recorded 198 sacks, which is still the NFL record. White was a 13-time Pro Bowler, an eight-time First-Team All-Pro, and he won a Super Bowl title with the Green Bay Packers.

Linebacker: Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor is widely considered to be the greatest linebacker in NFL history. He played in the league for 13 seasons, all with the New York Giants, and during that time, he recorded 132.5 sacks and 1,088 tackles. Taylor was a 10-time Pro Bowler, an eight-time First-Team All-Pro, and he won two Super Bowl titles.

Cornerback: Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is widely considered to be the greatest cornerback in NFL history. He played in the league for 14 seasons, and during that time, he recorded 53 interceptions and 22 touchdowns. Sanders was a eight-time Pro Bowler, a six-time First-Team All-Pro, and he won two Super Bowl titles.

Safety: Ronnie Lott

Ronnie Lott is widely considered to be the greatest safety in NFL history. He played in the league for 14 seasons, and during that time, he recorded 63 interceptions and 16 touchdowns. Lott was a 10-time Pro Bowler, a six-time First-Team All-Pro, and he won four Super Bowl titles.

A Legacy That Will Never Be Forgotten

Jim Brown may be gone, but his legacy will live on forever. He was a true icon of the game, and his impact on the NFL will be felt for generations to come. Brown will always be remembered as one of the greatest players in NFL history, and his name will forever be associated with greatness.

1. NFL Legend Jim Brown

2. GOAT of NFL Positions

3. Jim Brown’s Legacy in the NFL

4. Remembering Jim Brown in the NFL

5. NFL Icons: Jim Brown’s Impact on the Game