NFL referee Bill Leavy dies at 76.

At the age of 76, Bill Leavy, a former NFL referee who officiated Super Bowl XXXIV featuring the Rams and Titans, as well as Super Bowl XL with the Seahawks and Steelers, has passed away.

Former NFL referee Bill Leavy, who officiated some of the most significant games in NFL history, has passed away at the age of 76. Leavy was known for his calm and composed demeanor on the field, and his ability to make fair and consistent calls throughout his career.

Leavy began his NFL career as a side judge in 1995, before being promoted to referee in 2001. He officiated some of the most thrilling games in recent memory, including Super Bowl XXXIV between the St. Louis Rams and the Tennessee Titans in 2000, as well as Super Bowl XL between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006.

Leavy’s tenure as an NFL official was not without controversy, however. In Super Bowl XL, he made a controversial call that many Seahawks fans felt cost them the game. Leavy later admitted that he had made a mistake and apologized to the Seahawks organization.

Despite the controversy, Leavy was respected by his peers and players alike. Former Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren called him “one of the best officials in the game,” while Titans coach Jeff Fisher praised Leavy’s fairness and consistency.

Leavy retired from officiating in 2014, but his impact on the league will be felt for years to come. He was known for his dedication to the game and his willingness to help younger officials improve their skills. Leavy’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of football officials, and his contributions to the sport will not be forgotten.

In addition to his work on the field, Leavy was also known for his charitable work off the field. He was a staunch supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and was involved in numerous other charitable organizations throughout his life.

Leavy’s memory will live on in the hearts of his friends, family, and the countless fans and players whose lives he touched over the course of his career. He will be deeply missed, but his contributions to the sport of football will never be forgotten.

Source : @ProFootballTalk



