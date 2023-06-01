“NFL Rookie Contracts 2023”: What are the highest-paying contracts for NFL rookies from the 2023 draft?

2023 NFL Draft: Understanding Rookie Contracts and the Biggest Paychecks

Many lives will change this weekend as the 2023 NFL Draft unfolds from Thursday through Saturday. Dreams will soon become reality for the players and their families as they are selected to join the prestigious league. While getting drafted to the NFL doesn’t guarantee lifelong wealth, it undoubtedly provides a solid financial foundation for these aspiring athletes. Let’s take a deep dive into how rookie contracts work in the NFL and explore the biggest contracts for the 2023 drafted players.

How Do Rookie Contracts Work in the NFL?

Since the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, rookie contracts have been determined based on the draft position of each player. These contracts are typically four-year deals, with negotiations for extensions possible after the third year. First-round picks, however, enjoy the additional benefit of a fifth-year option that teams can exercise after the third year, extending their contracts to five years.

What Is the Paycheck for the No. 1 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

When it comes to the salary, the rule is simple: the higher the draft position, the higher the paycheck. The projected contract for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is estimated to be around $41,217,000 in total value, with a signing bonus of approximately $26,976,000 and a 2023 salary cap hit of $7,494,000, according to Spotrac. The Carolina Panthers made their choice by selecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, setting him up for a lucrative start to his professional career.

What Are the Salaries of the First Round Picks on the 2023 NFL Draft?

Let’s take a look at the estimated total value of rookie contracts for each first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, based on Spotrac’s data:

No. 1: $41.2 million

No. 2: $39.4 million

No. 3: $38.2 million

No. 4: $36.9 million

No. 5: $34.5 million

No. 6: $30.4 million

No. 7: $27.02 million

No. 8: $23.7 million

No. 9: $23.5 million

No. 10: $22.6 million

No. 11: $21.2 million

No. 12: $19.2 million

No. 13: $18.7 million

No. 14: $17.8 million

No. 15: $17.5 million

No. 16: $16.5 million

No. 17: $16.2 million

No. 18: $15.7 million

No. 19: $15.5 million

No. 20: $15.4 million

No. 21: $15.3 million

No. 22: $15.2 million

No. 23: $14.99 million

No. 24: $14.7 million

No. 25: $14.5 million

No. 26: $14.3 million

No. 27: $14.16 million

No. 28: $14.07 million

No. 29: $13.4 million

No. 30: $13.05 million

No. 31: $12.75 million

These figures provide a glimpse into the financial prospects of the newly drafted players. While some may earn more than others, they all have the opportunity to establish a solid foundation for their future. However, it’s important to remember that financial success in the NFL is not just about the initial contract. Players must also manage their finances wisely, invest in their future, and plan for life after football. The smartest players will use their financial windfall as a stepping stone to long-term success and stability.

Conclusion

The 2023 NFL Draft is an exciting time for players, teams, and fans alike. While the focus is often on the players’ on-field abilities, it’s important to also consider the financial implications of getting drafted. With rookie contracts based on draft position and potential for significant financial gain, the 2023 drafted players have the opportunity to build a solid financial foundation for their future. However, it’s up to them to make wise financial decisions and use their NFL success as a stepping stone to long-term stability and success.

NFL Rookies Salary Top NFL Rookies Contracts Highest Paid NFL Rookies NFL Rookies Net Worth Ranking NFL Draft 2023: Top Contracts for Rookies

News Source : LW

Source Link :NFL Rookies Net Worth: What are the biggest contracts for 2023 drafted players?/