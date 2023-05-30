“NFL route runners”: Top 10 NFL Route Runners According to Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Lists His Top 10 NFL Route Runners

Jerry Jeudy, a former Alabama football wide receiver and current Denver Broncos player, recently listed his top 10 NFL route runners during an interview on the I Am Athlete podcast. Jeudy was asked by Brandon Marshall to name the nine players he would put behind himself, and a former Alabama receiver, Amari Cooper, came in at No. 2 on his list.

Cooper was followed by Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, CeeDee Lamb, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill. Jeudy, who was also asked to rank his top five Alabama wide receivers, has quickly made a name for himself in the league as a talented route runner.

As a rookie in 2020, Jeudy recorded 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns. His ability to create separation and run precise routes has made him a valuable asset to the Broncos offense. Jeudy’s list of top NFL route runners includes some of the league’s most talented and successful players.

Amari Cooper, who played at Alabama from 2012-2014, has since played for the Dallas Cowboys and has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons. Davante Adams, who has played for the Green Bay Packers since 2014, has been named to four Pro Bowls and has led the league in touchdown receptions in two different seasons.

Stefon Diggs, who played for the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, was named First-Team All-Pro in 2020 and led the league in receiving yards. Keenan Allen, who has played for the Los Angeles Chargers since 2013, has been named to four Pro Bowls and has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in four different seasons.

Justin Jefferson, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, had an impressive rookie season with 88 receptions for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. Cooper Kupp, who has played for the Los Angeles Rams since 2017, has recorded over 900 receiving yards in each of his last three seasons.

CeeDee Lamb, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, had a solid rookie season with 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2021, is a former Alabama receiver like Jeudy and Cooper and is expected to make an impact in the NFL.

Finally, Tyreek Hill, who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2016, has been named to six Pro Bowls and has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in three different seasons. Hill is known for his speed and ability to create big plays on the field.

Jeudy’s list of top NFL route runners showcases some of the league’s most talented and successful players. As a talented route runner himself, he has quickly made a name for himself in the NFL and is expected to continue to make an impact for the Denver Broncos in the coming years.

News Source : Touchdown Alabama

Source Link :Jerry Jeudy lists his Top 10 NFL route runners/