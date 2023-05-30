“NFL season 2023 kickoff odds”: 100 Days Until NFL Week 1 Kickoff: 100 Things to Know About the 2023 Season, Including Team News, Notes, and Odds.

The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with only 100 days left until the official start on September 7. Fans and analysts alike are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting season filled with new storylines, fresh faces, and plenty of drama on and off the field.

One of the biggest stories of the upcoming season is the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are looking to become the first team to repeat as champions since the New England Patriots in 2004-2005. Mahomes, who has already won two MVP awards in his young career, will have a new offensive coordinator in Matt Nagy, who returns to the team after previously serving in the same role from 2016-2017.

The Chiefs will face off against the Detroit Lions in the season opener, which is one of four prime-time games on the Lions’ schedule. The Lions are a preseason favorite after winning eight of their final ten games in 2022, and they have made significant upgrades to their roster in the offseason, including adding speedy running back Jahymr Gibbs and several new defensive backs.

Elsewhere in the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings are coming off a 13-4 season under new head coach Kevin O’Connell, but they have lost several key players in the offseason, including wide receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks. The Vikings will once again rely on star wideout Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is entering a contract year and looking to lead the team to their first playoff victory since 2017.

The Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, are undergoing a major transition as they move on from longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets in the offseason. Jordan Love, a first-round draft pick in 2020, will take over as the team’s signal-caller, and the Packers will be relying on several young pass catchers to support him.

Speaking of the Jets, Rodgers’ arrival in New York has made them immediate contenders for a championship, as they field a well-rounded roster led by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner. The Jets will also have a new head coach in Frank Reich, who was fired by the Indianapolis Colts early last season.

Another young quarterback with high expectations is Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers, who was drafted with the first overall pick in this year’s draft. Young will be coached by Reich’s former offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, and will have a talented defense led by pass rusher Brian Burns and cornerback Jaycee Horn.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who won the AFC South last season and upset the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round, will be looking to build on their success with a new top target in former Falcons standout Calvin Ridley. The Texans, who are on their fourth head coach in as many years, will be relying on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. to turn their fortunes around after a dismal 7-26-1 record over the past three seasons.

All in all, the 2023 NFL season promises to be as exciting as ever, filled with new faces, new storylines, and plenty of surprises along the way. With only 100 days left until the official start, fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating the action on the field and the drama off of it.

