NFL Top 10 CBs Diggs & Gilmore: SEO keyword “Top CBs in NFL”.: Can Both Cowboys’ Cornerbacks Diggs and Gilmore Rank in the Top 10 NFL Players?

The Dallas Cowboys Have Two Top 10 Cornerbacks Entering the 2023 Season

Pro Football Focus recently released their list of the top 32 cornerbacks entering the 2023 season, and the Dallas Cowboys were the only team with two players in the top 10. Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs both made the list, with Gilmore coming in at No. 6 and Diggs at No. 8.

Stephon Gilmore’s Resurgence

Stephon Gilmore was a dominant force in the NFL at his peak, winning a Defensive Player of the Year award during his time with the New England Patriots. However, at 33 years old, it was surprising to see him ranked so high on the list. Despite his age, Gilmore has shown that he can still play at a high level, recording an 81.1 PFF coverage grade and allowing an 82.6 passer rating from 82 targets during his time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. The Cowboys acquired Gilmore in March for a fifth-round draft pick and will look to benefit from his experience and talent in the upcoming season.

Trevon Diggs’ Breakout Performance

Trevon Diggs has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over the past two seasons. In 2021, he was named an All-Pro after leading the NFC with 11 interceptions. While he came back down to earth with only three interceptions in 2022, PFF still ranked him as a better overall player. Diggs has proven himself as a playmaker and will look to continue his success in the upcoming season.

Contractual Status of Gilmore and Diggs

Both Gilmore and Diggs have contracts that expire after the 2023 season. Gilmore is in the final year of a two-year/$20 million contract, while Diggs is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Cowboys have reportedly begun extension talks with Diggs, but if a deal isn’t reached, they may use the franchise tag on him next offseason. It remains to be seen what the future holds for these two talented cornerbacks.

Conclusion

The Dallas Cowboys are in a great position with two top 10 cornerbacks heading into the 2023 season. Gilmore and Diggs bring a wealth of experience and talent to the team, and their performance will be critical to the Cowboys’ success. As the season approaches, fans can look forward to seeing these two players in action and cheering on the Cowboys as they aim for a successful season.

