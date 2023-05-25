ng accident in Perry, Georgia.

Joseph Bradley Middleton Identified as Victim in Fatal Accident

Joseph Bradley Middleton, a resident of Perry, Georgia, has been identified as the victim in a fatal accident that occurred on Thursday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Main Street and 5th Avenue in Perry.

The Accident

According to reports, Middleton was driving a pickup truck when he collided with a sedan at the intersection. The accident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. and emergency services were immediately called to the scene. Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Investigation

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by local authorities. Eyewitnesses reported that the sedan was traveling westbound on Main Street when it collided with Middleton’s truck, which was traveling northbound on 5th Avenue. It is unclear at this time which driver was at fault for the accident.

The Victim

Joseph Bradley Middleton was a well-known and respected member of the Perry community. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and was involved in many community organizations. Middleton was a successful businessman and owned several local businesses in the area. He was known for his kind-hearted nature and willingness to help others.

The Community’s Reaction

The news of Middleton’s death has shocked and saddened the community of Perry. Many residents have expressed their condolences to Middleton’s family and have shared their memories of him on social media. The loss of such a beloved member of the community has left many in mourning.

Conclusion

The loss of Joseph Bradley Middleton is a tragedy for the Perry community. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, and we can only hope that it will provide some closure for Middleton’s loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

