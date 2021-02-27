Ng Man Tat Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat has Died .

RT @NewsBFM: Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man Tat has passed away at the age of 68, after suffering from liver cancer. Ng was known for his roles in movies with Stephen Chow, including “Sixty Million Dollar Man”, “Fight Back to School” and “Shaolin Soccer”. Read More

GSC

5h ·

香港演員吳孟達因肝癌辭世，享壽70歲。 帶過給我們無數歡樂的達叔，一路好走

Ng Man Tat, veteran actor from Hong Kong has passed away at the age of 70, due to liver cancer.

Since 1975, he plays a big part in the Hong Kong entertainment industry, and has starred in a lot of classic series and films, most of them alongside Stephen Chow, such as “God of Gamblers 賭神”, “Fight Back To School 逃學威龍”, “Hail The Judge 九品芝麻官”, “God of Cookery 食神”, and “Shaolin Soccer 少林足球”.

In the recent years, he also starred in “Overheard 3 竊聽風雲3”, “The Menu 導火新聞線”, and “Wandering Earth 流浪地球”.

Jay Chua

The Wandering Earth … his last movie before he passed away.

May be an image of 6 people and text

Wai Ken Wang

RIP, thanks for bringing cheers during my childhood

May be an image of 1 person, standing and text



Nur Syamimi

Farewell Uncle Tat. Always love your acting since Shaolin Popey

May be an image of 2 people and text that says ‘Siapa yang menjadikanmu seorang pemalas’

Jay Chua

I grew up watching his movie with Stephen chow…real legend…RIP Uncle Ng….😭

Even Ong

Rip..Stephen Chow and him cannot be separated. Our childhood memory of chinese comedy/action movie have passed.. That’s why I seldom watch TV nowadays.

Louis Cheong

Thank you so much for bringing us laughter in all the movie you participate in. Shaolin Popey, God Of Gamblers and etc.. i love to watch it since teenager.. you are a great actor and comedian..

Rest in peace.. you will be remembered forever

Mead Chanthou

As I am Cambodian people sorry to hear that. He made my childhood in awesome time movies. We hope he rest in peace.

Most of Legends rarely live long life because they try so hard to do their jobs.

Joelle Lee

I had the privilege to meet him at the same CNY dinner party in 2018..he was such a lovely guy and very humble ! May he RIP and his family be comforted..

May be an image of 2 people and indoor

Lightyear Pixar

A HK comedy legend, RIP uncle tat, tks for giving yr best performances every movie & u wil always in our best memories

Khor Lian Tai Brandon

Thank you brother man tat, you have played your roles well and brought us so much laughter. Rest In Peace

Benedict Empaling

My condolences to his family. I’m not even Chinese but I grew watching his movie. Best supporting actor for Stephen Chow

Jerry Chen

RIP Actually Golden Horse award owe him a BEST ACTOR AWARD.Alot of character in the movie is only him are suitable to do it.I mean every different movie all his characters,if others people do it,maybe the outcome not that good.When things go to him,everything was perfect.That’s why only him understand Stephen Chow that much.