Ngoma Health center II In Charge Arrested for Stabbing Wife to Death in Rukungiri District



NEWS- Jackson Arineitwe, the in-charge of Ngoma Health center II in Nyakishenyi sub-county, Rubabo county in Rukungiri district, has been arrested for stabbing his wife to death with a knife and attempting to commit suicide afterward.

The victim, identified as Enid Natukunda, was also a resident of Rwenanura cell, Nyabitete parish in Buyanja Sub County.

According to the police report, Arineitwe killed his wife after denying her a chance to visit her parents, citing financial constraints. Despite this, Natukunda went to visit her parents and on her return, she and Arineitwe got into a quarrel, leading to her sleeping alone in the visitor’s room.

On Saturday night, the couple’s children heard their parents fighting and alerted their neighbors, who discovered Arineitwe hanging from a rope in the store. They cut him down and rescued him from suicide. Natukunda’s body was found lying under the bed with several stab wounds to the neck.

The Buynaja police post was alerted, and they quickly secured the scene of the crime and arrested the suspect. The murder weapon (knife) was recovered, and blood samples from the deceased were collected. The body was conveyed to Rwakabengo Health Centre III mortuary for post-mortem examination.

ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson, confirmed the incident to the press.







WIN 50,000/=



FREE Cash Daily – Here!



