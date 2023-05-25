“Ngozi Ezeonu net worth”: “Discovering Ngozi Ezeonu: A Comprehensive Look at Her Life and Fortune”

Ngozi Ezeonu Biography And Net Worth

Early Life and Education

Ngozi Ezeonu was born on May 23, 1965, in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. She had her primary and secondary education in Owerri before proceeding to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Career

Ngozi Ezeonu began her acting career in the early 1990s, featuring in several Nollywood movies. She rose to fame after starring in the popular movie “Nneka The Pretty Serpent” in 1992. Since then, she has featured in over 150 Nollywood movies and has won several awards for her outstanding performances.

Some of the notable movies Ngozi Ezeonu has featured in include “Glamour Girls,” “Living in Bondage,” “Rituals,” “Last Party,” “Aka Gum,” “My Only Love,” “The Soul That Sinneth,” “Heartless,” “Secret Pain,” and “Enemies Must Bow.”

Personal Life

Ngozi Ezeonu is a married woman and a mother of four children. She is known to keep her family life private and away from the media.

Awards and Recognitions

Ngozi Ezeonu has won several awards for her outstanding performances in Nollywood movies. In 2012, she won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for her role in the movie “Adesuwa.” She also won the Best Actress in Leading Role (Igbo) award at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2014 for her role in the movie “Udu Bunch.”

Net Worth

Ngozi Ezeonu is one of the most successful actresses in Nollywood, with an estimated net worth of $3 million. She earns her income from her acting career, endorsement deals, and other business ventures.

Conclusion

Ngozi Ezeonu is a talented actress who has contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian movie industry. She has won several awards for her outstanding performances and has become a role model to many aspiring actresses. With her net worth of $3 million, she has proven that hard work and dedication can lead to success in any chosen field.

