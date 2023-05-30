NH Man Dies in UTV Accident While Pulling Log – Robert Van Vlaanderen Victim

Robert Van Vlaanderen : NH man dies in UTV accident while gathering wood with friend, victim named Robert Van Vlaanderen

A man in New Hampshire died on Friday when the UTV he was using to pull a log alongside the road rolled into a ditch. The incident occurred at around 10am on Millsfield Pond Road in Berlin. Robert Van Valaanderen, 63, was gathering wood with a friend and using a winch and cable mounted to the front of the UTV. After winching and gathering wood for about 30 minutes in one direction, Van Vlaanderen wanted to winch a specific log that required winching in the opposite direction. After repositioning the UTV, he began to drag the log alongside the road, causing the utility vehicle to slowly slide towards a ditch. A preliminary investigation revealed there was “sudden and non-purposeful acceleration” while pulling the log, which caused the machine to go over a small rock headwall around a culvert. The machine then rolled onto its side, fatally injuring Van Vlaanderen.

