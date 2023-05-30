NH Man Dies in UTV Accident While Pulling Log – Robert Van Vlaanderen Victim

NH Man Dies in UTV Accident While Pulling Log – Robert Van Vlaanderen Victim

Posted on May 30, 2023

Robert Van Vlaanderen : NH man dies in UTV accident while gathering wood with friend, victim named Robert Van Vlaanderen

A man in New Hampshire died on Friday when the UTV he was using to pull a log alongside the road rolled into a ditch. The incident occurred at around 10am on Millsfield Pond Road in Berlin. Robert Van Valaanderen, 63, was gathering wood with a friend and using a winch and cable mounted to the front of the UTV. After winching and gathering wood for about 30 minutes in one direction, Van Vlaanderen wanted to winch a specific log that required winching in the opposite direction. After repositioning the UTV, he began to drag the log alongside the road, causing the utility vehicle to slowly slide towards a ditch. A preliminary investigation revealed there was “sudden and non-purposeful acceleration” while pulling the log, which caused the machine to go over a small rock headwall around a culvert. The machine then rolled onto its side, fatally injuring Van Vlaanderen.

News Source : Kaitlin McKinley Becker

  1. Logging accident Berlin NH
  2. Utility vehicle fatality NH
  3. Workplace safety incidents NH
  4. Timber industry accidents NH
  5. Occupational hazards in logging industry
Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply