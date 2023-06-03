NHL playoffs live stream.: How to Watch NHL Playoffs: Free Live Stream and TV for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1

The Stanley Cup Final is set to kick off on Saturday, June 3, with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Florida Panthers in Game 1. Both teams will be vying for their first-ever Stanley Cup win, making this a historic matchup.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on TNT. For viewers looking to stream the game, Sling and DirecTV are offering options. Sling is currently offering 50% off your first month, while DirecTV is offering a free trial.

The Florida Panthers have been the underdogs throughout the playoffs but have managed to make it to the final by knocking off three of the top four teams in the league. They are the last team to make the playoffs and are ready to prove their worth against the powerhouse champions of the West, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights have been working towards winning the Stanley Cup since their inception, and their trip to the final in their inaugural season only solidified their aspirations. They are favored to win the series on FanDuel Sportsbook, having earned their top seed in the West through hard work and strategic acquisitions.

Building a championship team often involves acquiring a franchise goalie who can deliver when it matters most. The Golden Knights got to the final in 2017-18 with Marc-Andre Fleury, but since then, their story in net has been anything but conventional. Injuries have led to five different goalies starting and winning games for them in the past year alone. Adin Hill has been their goalie of choice in the playoffs, stopping 312 of 333 shots since taking over in the middle of the second round.

On the other side of the ice, the Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky has been dominant, winning 11 of his past 12 games and not allowing a goal in nearly 100 minutes of overtime this postseason. He has been a big part of the reason why the Panthers have made it to the final, and the team has the utmost confidence in him.

The series will be determined from the net out, with Hill and Bobrovsky as the key players. However, their teammates will also play a crucial role in making their jobs easier. Both teams have allowed under three goals a game so far in the playoffs and have combined to block 605 shots along the way.

Shot-blocking is just one part of the defensive techniques and structure that have helped Vegas and Florida make it to the final. The Panthers were overlooked along their path, but the Golden Knights are not underestimating their opponent. They have confidence in their ability to come away with the Cup.

This matchup is a historic one, with both teams looking to win their first-ever Stanley Cup. It promises to be an exciting series, with the fate of the Cup resting on the performance of the goalies and their teammates. Fans can tune in on Saturday, June 3, to watch the first game of what is sure to be an unforgettable Final.

