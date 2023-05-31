“NHRA New England Nationals Highlights”: The NHRA New England Nationals: 5 Memorable Moments

Top 5 Moments from the NHRA New England Nationals

The NHRA New England Nationals took place on July 5-7, 2019, at the New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire. The event featured intense racing action from some of the best drivers in the sport. Here are the top 5 moments from the NHRA New England Nationals:

1. Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel

Steve Torrence proved once again why he is one of the best drivers in the sport by winning the Top Fuel class at the NHRA New England Nationals. Torrence defeated Antron Brown in the final round with a time of 3.861 seconds at 321.96 mph. This was Torrence’s fourth win of the season and his second consecutive win at the New England Dragway.

2. Matt Hagan Takes Funny Car Victory

Matt Hagan had a dominant weekend at the NHRA New England Nationals, winning the Funny Car class with a time of 4.014 seconds at 322.81 mph. Hagan defeated Bob Tasca III in the final round to earn his third win of the season. Hagan’s win also moved him into second place in the Funny Car standings.

3. Erica Enders Wins Pro Stock

Erica Enders had a memorable weekend at the NHRA New England Nationals, winning the Pro Stock class for the first time this season. Enders defeated Alex Laughlin in the final round with a time of 6.532 seconds at 213.16 mph. This was Enders’ first win at the New England Dragway and her 24th career win in Pro Stock.

4. Andrew Hines Sets Pro Stock Motorcycle Record

Andrew Hines had a historic weekend at the NHRA New England Nationals, setting a new Pro Stock Motorcycle speed record. Hines set the record in the first round of qualifying with a speed of 201.76 mph. Hines went on to win the Pro Stock Motorcycle class, defeating Eddie Krawiec in the final round with a time of 6.865 seconds at 195.68 mph.

5. Brittany Force’s Explosive Crash

One of the most dramatic moments of the NHRA New England Nationals came in the first round of Top Fuel qualifying when Brittany Force’s car exploded. Force was able to walk away from the crash, but her car was destroyed. The NHRA safety team quickly responded to the incident and Force was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Force was cleared to race the following day, but the incident served as a reminder of the dangers of drag racing.

Conclusion

The NHRA New England Nationals provided fans with plenty of exciting moments, from Steve Torrence’s win in Top Fuel to Brittany Force’s explosive crash. The event showcased some of the best drivers in the sport and highlighted the importance of safety in drag racing. Fans can look forward to more thrilling action as the NHRA season continues.

