“NHS cancer treatment”: Research suggests blood test could reduce cancer treatment wait times and improve NHS performance.

A Blood Test Could Speed up Cancer Treatment and Cut NHS Waiting Times

A blood test given by GPs to patients with early signs of cancer could speed up treatment and cut NHS waiting times, research suggests. Oncologists from the University of Oxford tested the Galleri blood test in the NHS and recruited more than 5,000 people for the study.

Galleri Blood Test

The Galleri blood test was made by the US firm Grail, and it can detect 50 types of cancer. According to the data published this week at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual conference in Chicago, three-quarters of the people who got a positive result from the blood test had cancer.

Data Analysis

Overall, two-thirds of people who had cancer received a positive test result, giving a sensitivity rate of 66.3 per cent. Scientists said that despite one in three cancer cases not being flagged up by the test, the data show promise in speeding up cancer triage. A specificity rate of 98.4 per cent — a measure of how good the test is at ruling out cancer as a cause of symptoms — shows the test holds great promise for being able to rule out when a person does not have cancer.

Research Findings

Of the 5,461 people in the study, 368 people went on to be diagnosed with cancer. The test gave a positive result for 323 people, and 244 of these were found to have cancer. The patients were referred to the hospital for tests by their GP after expressing vague initial symptoms such as stomach pain and weight loss.

Conclusion

The Galleri blood test could be a game-changer in cancer triage and treatment. The test can detect cancer early, and it can help speed up the process of diagnosis and treatment. With a sensitivity rate of 66.3 per cent and a specificity rate of 98.4 per cent, the test holds great promise for ruling out cancer as a cause of symptoms. The test can help cut NHS waiting times and improve patient outcomes.

Cancer treatment NHS waiting times Blood tests Health service Medical research

News Source : The Daily Telegraph

Source Link :National Health Service (NHS) | Blood test could speed up cancer treatment and cut NHS waiting times, says research/