NHS courier services. : NHS courier service leaves sick child without medication, causing a relapse of pain

Children suffering from serious health conditions are becoming sicker due to failures by private company Sciensus, which is paid millions by the NHS to deliver vital medicines, according to an investigation by The Guardian. One such child is Autumn Powell, who has Crohn’s disease. Her mother, Dallas, has described the difficulties the family has faced trying to secure her daughter’s treatment through the company, including repeated failures to deliver the required injections. Sciensus launched an investigation following The Guardian’s intervention, and within hours delivered Autumn’s first treatment injection to her home.

