NIA Court declares Jaswinder Singh alias Multani a Proclaimed Offender in Burail Jail IED case: ANI

Jaswinder Singh alias Multani : NIA Court declares Jaswinder Singh alias Multani as PO in Burail Jail IED Bomb Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Chandigarh has declared Jaswinder Singh alias Multani, a member of the banned unlawful association Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in the April 2022 Model Jail Tiffin Bomb case. Multani, who is currently in Germany, has a non-bailable warrant against him, and the NIA Court had issued a reward of Rs 10 lakhs and opened a Look Out Circular against him earlier this year. He has been identified as the mastermind behind planting the IED bomb outside the wall of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, with the intention of spreading terror and causing violence.

News Source : Amar Ujala Digital Team

जसविंदर सिंह मुल्तानी Po घोषित बुड़ैल जेल Ied मामला Nia Special Court इनाम 10 लाख का खालिस्तान समर्थक जर्मनी में छिपा