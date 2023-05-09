“Niagara Falls cost”: All You Need to Know About the Expenses of Visiting Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls: What You Need to Know About the Cost of Visiting

Niagara Falls is a world-renowned tourist destination that attracts millions of visitors each year. The falls, located on the Niagara River between Ontario, Canada, and New York, USA, offer an awe-inspiring view that is not only beautiful but also breathtaking. However, before you plan your trip to Niagara Falls, it is crucial to know the cost of visiting the falls. In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know about the cost of visiting Niagara Falls.

Admission Fees

Visiting Niagara Falls is not free, and you will have to pay admission fees to access some of the attractions around the falls. The cost of admission varies depending on the attraction. For instance, the cost of admission to the Niagara Falls State Park, which is the oldest state park in the USA, is $8 per person. The park offers an incredible view of the falls, and visitors can also enjoy various activities such as hiking, biking, and picnicking.

If you want to experience the Maid of the Mist, one of the most popular attractions at Niagara Falls, you will have to pay an admission fee of $22.25 per person. The Maid of the Mist is a boat ride that takes visitors to the base of the falls, providing an up-close and personal experience of the falls’ power.

The Cave of the Winds is another attraction that allows visitors to get closer to the falls. The attraction involves a walk on a wooden platform that takes visitors to the base of the Bridal Veil Falls. The cost of admission to the Cave of the Winds is $19 per person.

Accommodation

If you are planning to stay overnight at Niagara Falls, you will have to budget for accommodation. The cost of accommodation varies depending on the type of accommodation you choose. For instance, a standard room at the Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel and Spa costs around $200 per night, while a room at the Sheraton on the Falls Hotel costs around $150 per night.

If you are traveling on a budget, there are several affordable options for accommodation. For instance, the Hostelling International Niagara Falls offers dormitory-style accommodation for as low as $30 per night.

Transportation

Getting around Niagara Falls can be expensive, especially if you are relying on taxis or rental cars. Taxis charge around $3.50 per kilometer, while rental cars can cost around $40 per day. However, there are other affordable options for transportation, such as the Niagara Falls Trolley. The trolley offers a hop-on, hop-off service around Niagara Falls, and the cost of a one-day pass is $3.

Food and Drinks

Niagara Falls has a wide range of restaurants and food options to cater to different budgets and tastes. The cost of food and drinks varies depending on the restaurant and the type of cuisine. A meal at a fast-food restaurant can cost around $10 per person, while a meal at a fine dining establishment can cost around $50 per person.

If you want to save money on food, you can pack your meals and snacks. Most of the attractions at Niagara Falls have picnic areas where visitors can enjoy their meals while enjoying the scenic view.

Other Expenses

Other expenses to consider when visiting Niagara Falls include souvenirs, parking fees, and travel insurance. The cost of souvenirs varies depending on the item, but you should budget around $10 to $20 per item. Parking fees at Niagara Falls State Park are $10 per day, while parking fees at other attractions vary.

Travel insurance is essential when visiting Niagara Falls. It covers unexpected expenses such as medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and lost luggage. The cost of travel insurance varies depending on the coverage and duration of the trip.

Conclusion

Visiting Niagara Falls can be an expensive affair, but with proper planning, you can save money and still have a memorable experience. Before you plan your trip, research the cost of admission fees, accommodation, transportation, food, and other expenses. You can also look for discounts and deals to help you save money. With proper planning, you can visit Niagara Falls without breaking the bank.