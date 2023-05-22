“NIBM Road Fatal Accident” today : One Person Dead, Several Injured in Tragic Accident on NIBM Road

One dead and several injured in a fatal accident on NIBM Road today 2023.

A mini-bus with alleged brake failure rolled down a slope on NIBM Road in Pune, hitting at least six vehicles and causing significant damage. A scooter rider was killed and several others were injured in the incident, which caused a two-hour traffic jam in the area. The bus driver has been detained by local police, and claims of brake failure are being investigated. The accident occurred during ongoing work on the NIBM Annexe Road, which aims to reduce risks associated with the dangerous, accident-prone slope.

Read Full story : Fatal accident on NIBM Road, one dead several injured /

News Source : PuneNow

