Nicaise Vital Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nicaise Raphael Vital has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Nicaise Raphael Vital has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nicaise Raphael Vital, the loving father of Florida State Representative & FANM Board Chair Marie Paul Woodson. Our deepest sympathies to State Representative Woodson & her entire family during this most difficult time.
— FANM.org (@FANMOrg) January 28, 2021
