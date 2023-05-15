Nick Cannon’s Net Worth: Apart from His 12 Kids, What Else Does Nick Cannon Splurge on with Over $3 Million of His Net Worth?

Nick Cannon’s Net Worth: Exploring the Career and Lifestyle of the Multi-Hyphenate Star

Nick Cannon is a name that resonates with many for various reasons. From his career as a rapper to hosting shows like Wild ‘N Out, America’s Got Talent, and The Masked Singer, Cannon has made a name for himself in American entertainment. However, for some, the name Nick Cannon is immediately associated with his many children. With 12 kids and six baby mamas, Cannon pays over $3 million in child support annually. Despite the significant expense, Cannon’s net worth of $50 million allows him to live a lavish lifestyle and make expensive purchases outside of his family.

Cannon has spent most of his life in the public eye, starting with his acting and music career in 1998. From appearances in television shows like All That and Cousin Skeeter to starring in other artists’ music videos, Cannon’s career was soon launched into stardom. He released his debut album Nick Cannon in 2003 and went on to release eight more albums between 2013 and 2022, gaining popularity with his music.

Cannon’s talent for being in front of the camera led to him becoming one of America’s most well-known television personalities and hosts. He created, produced, and hosted the hit MTV show Wild ‘N Out, which is still on today after a revival in 2012. He also hosted many events for the Nickelodeon network, including the Kids’ Choice Awards and the TV series TeenNick Top 10. Cannon has also been the face of many beloved reality shows, hosting America’s Got Talent for several years before moving over to The Masked Singer. Alongside all these hosting gigs and music releases, Cannon has continued his acting career, appearing in productions like The Misfits, Miracles Across 125th Street, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Cannon’s polyamorous lifestyle has resulted in many children with various women. After divorcing Mariah Carey, he had children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole. Despite the significant cost of child support, Cannon’s net worth allows him to live a luxurious lifestyle. He owns a $3.2 million house in New Jersey and purchased a house for Abby De La Rosa while she was pregnant with their third child. Perhaps his most prized purchases are his carefully curated car collection, which includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, a Ferrari California, a 2020 Custom Toyota Tundra, a Ford GT, a Ferrari 599, a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, a Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster, and a Ferrari gifted to him by Mariah Carey while they were still married.

In conclusion, Nick Cannon’s net worth of $50 million has allowed him to live a luxurious lifestyle and make expensive purchases outside of his family. Despite paying over $3 million in child support annually, Cannon’s multi-hyphenate career has given him financial stability and allowed him to indulge in his passions, such as music and collecting cars. While his polyamorous lifestyle has garnered some criticism, Cannon’s success and wealth cannot be denied, making him a notable figure in American entertainment.

News Source : TheThings

News Source : TheThings
Source Link : Over $3 Million Of Nick Cannon's Net Worth Goes Toward His 12 Kids, But What Else Does He Splurge On?