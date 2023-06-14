Nick Casad Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident: Tribute to the Late Terre Haute and Wabash College Wrestling Star

Nick Casad, Terre Haute and Wabash College Wrestling Star, Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident

Nick Casad, a beloved member of the Terre Haute and Wabash College communities, passed away on Sunday in a car accident. He was 23 years old.

Born and raised in Terre Haute, Casad was a standout wrestler at Terre Haute North High School before continuing his wrestling career at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana. At Wabash, Casad was a key member of the wrestling team, earning numerous accolades throughout his career.

Casad was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering work ethic. He was loved by his family, friends, and teammates, who are all devastated by his sudden passing.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Casad was also a dedicated student, earning a degree in business from Wabash College earlier this year.

Casad’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew him and the Terre Haute and Wabash College communities as a whole. He will be deeply missed.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Casad’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

