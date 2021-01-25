Nick Drake-Lee Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former England prop Nick Drake-Lee has Died .
Former England prop Nick Drake-Lee has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
Former England prop Nick Drake-Lee has died at the age of 78.
Nick played for England between 1963 and 1965 winning eight caps. He featured in all four games of the Five Nations in 1963 when England won the title, scoring a try in the Calcutta Cup.
Rest in Peace Nick 🌹
— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 25, 2021
