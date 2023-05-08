nick gilbert Dead – Death – Obituary : At Age 21, Nick Gilbert, the Son of Cavaliers Owner, Passes Away

Cavaliers Owner’s Son, Nick Gilbert, Dies at the Age of 21

The Cavaliers Family Mourns the Loss of Nick Gilbert

The Cleveland Cavaliers family is mourning the loss of Nick Gilbert, the son of team owner Dan Gilbert, who passed away on February 26th, 2021 at the age of 21. Nick had been battling a rare and severe form of pediatric brain cancer since 2016.

A Beloved Member of the Cavaliers Organization and the Cleveland Community

Nick was a beloved member of the Cavaliers organization and the Cleveland community. He was best known for representing the team at the NBA Draft Lottery, where he famously wore his lucky bowtie and helped secure the number one overall pick three times in four years, leading to the drafting of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Bennett, and Andrew Wiggins.

Beyond his love for basketball, Nick was a passionate advocate for pediatric cancer research and worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds for the cause. His positive spirit, infectious energy, and unwavering determination inspired countless others to join the fight against childhood cancer.

A Heartfelt Statement from Dan Gilbert

In a statement released by the Cavaliers organization, Dan Gilbert expressed his love for his son and gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community. He wrote, “We are heartbroken by the passing of our beloved son, Nick. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this time as we grieve and cherish the memories we have of him.”

Condolences from the NBA and Beyond

The news of Nick’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from around the NBA and beyond. Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff said in a statement, “Nick’s fighting spirit and positive attitude touched all of us. We are deeply saddened by his passing and will always remember him as a part of our Cavaliers family.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also offered his condolences, saying, “Nick’s courage through his battle with cancer was an inspiration to all of us. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Gilbert family and the entire Cavaliers organization during this difficult time.”

A Legacy That Will Continue to Inspire

Nick’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the impact he made on the fight against pediatric cancer. His unwavering spirit and commitment to making a difference will continue to inspire others to carry on the fight in his memory.

As the Cavaliers and the Cleveland community continue to mourn the loss of Nick Gilbert, they will also celebrate the incredible life he lived and the impact he made in his 21 short years. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on as a reminder of the power of hope, love, and determination in the face of adversity.