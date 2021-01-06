Nick Hague Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : London, Headteacher has Died .
Nick Hague has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP to Bromley, London, Headteacher who has passed away.
Nick Hague, 53, died after contracting Coronavirus. https://t.co/l5iyjkPyHv pic.twitter.com/DMJclEIwsY
— Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) January 6, 2021
Tory Fibs @ToryFibs Replying to @ToryFibs RIP to Bromley, London, Headteacher who has passed away. Nick Hague, 53, died after contracting Coronavirus. https://mylondon.news/news/east-london-news/london-covid-tributes-pour-east-19562287…
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.