Nick Hague Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : London, Headteacher has Died .

Nick Hague has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

RIP to Bromley, London, Headteacher who has passed away. Nick Hague, 53, died after contracting Coronavirus. https://t.co/l5iyjkPyHv pic.twitter.com/DMJclEIwsY — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) January 6, 2021

