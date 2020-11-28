Nick LoBue Death -Dead – Obituaries: Isotopes VP of Corporate Development Nick LoBue has Died –

"Albuquerque Isotopes on Twitter:

With deep sadness, we mourn the loss of colleague, friend, mentor & brother, Isotopes VP of Corporate Development Nick LoBue, who passed away today due to complications from Covid. Our hearts go out to Nick's family & everyone whose lives he touched. We love you Uncle Nicky. pic.twitter.com/xmdn36bBKj — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) November 27, 2020

Tributes

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Nick LoBue. He was a great community leader and will be sorely missed. 💛 https://t.co/booPfo7Gkt — New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) November 28, 2020

From all of us at @ProHockeyNews we offer our condolences to @ABQTopes and family of Nick LoBue. He was a friend to us as a member of the NM Scorpions and that continued to this day. We are deeply saddened but will always remember his huge smile and good nature. RIP Nick. — Pro Hockey News (@ProHockeyNews) November 27, 2020