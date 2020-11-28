Nick LoBue Death -Dead – Obituaries: Isotopes VP of Corporate Development Nick LoBue has Died –

By | November 28, 2020
0 Comment

Nick LoBue Death -Dead – Obituaries: Isotopes VP of Corporate Development Nick LoBue has Died –

Isotopes VP of Corporate Development Nick LoBue has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.

“Albuquerque Isotopes on Twitter: “With deep sadness, we mourn the loss of colleague, friend, mentor & brother, Isotopes VP of Corporate Development Nick LoBue, who passed away today due to complications from Covid. Our hearts go out to Nick’s family & everyone whose lives he touched. We love you Uncle Nicky. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.