Nick LoBue Death -Dead – Obituary :Nick LoBue has Died .

Nick LoBue has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

See new Tweets Conversation Albuquerque Isotopes @ABQTopes Thank you to everyone who has reached out with your beautiful messages following the passing our our beloved Nick LoBue, Isotopes VP of Corporate Development. Although we are not able to get together now, we plan to celebrate the life of Nick when state restrictions are lifted.

