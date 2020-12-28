Nick McGlashan Death -Obituary – Dead : F/V Summer Bays’s Deck Boss Nick McGlashan has Died .

F/V Summer Bays’s Deck Boss Nick McGlashan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

Deadliest Catch World 1 hr · It is with heavy heart that we have to say that F/V Summer Bays’s Deck Boss Nick McGlashan . Has passed away at this time we ask that you do not ask how as details will not be given out of respect to his Family , Crew and those who knew him. Nick you are loved and you are greatly missed. Deadliest Catch Worlds Admin Sharon

Source: (20+) Deadliest Catch World – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

Susan Doucette Westby wrote

Wow this is awful. I loved watching him on the show. He over came so much. RIP Nick. You will be missed.

