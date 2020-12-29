Nick McGlashan Death -Obituary – Dead : Nick McGlashan, who starred on the hit reality series “Deadliest Catch,” has died in Nashville.

CNN 13 hrs · Nick McGlashan, who starred on the hit reality series “Deadliest Catch,” has died in Nashville, the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed to CNN on Monday. McGlashan was 33. No cause of death or further information was given and his death is currently under investigation.

Source: (20+) CNN – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Trevor Allen Davenport wrote

Yeh Capt bill walked in on him with drugs on the boat and strait up confronted him..with the amount of hours and hard work on top of miserable conditions in Alaska with alot of them (crab fishers) it's almost inevitable that 'junk'

..condolences to his family.

Simone Johnson-Coleman wrote

Why can’t people just offer their condolences instead of being so disrespectful as to how and why he died?!?!

Kimberley Brown wrote

Wild Bill is gonna be so heartbroken as he classed Nick as a son, such heartbreaking news & have watched Deadliest Catch for 10yrs & you get to know each character really well, Nick had his problems but so do many others on this earth. May you RIP Nick… See More

Kenneth Cohagen wrote

To the fleet of Fishing a vessels of the Bearing Sea, my deepest sympathies for the loss of one of your brightest stars. Nick will surely be missed amongst the fleet, but also his fans and the fans of the show as well as his family and friends. Nick must have been a great person to know and have a friendship with. He will be missed by all. And these will be difficult times as well, because Nick gave himself to the world offering himself and ending any hopes of having a private life. Let us hope his image is treated with respect and that all of you are as well. Again, my deepest sympathies.

Charmell Owens wrote

Seriously people?? Have some respect for his family and friends and if you can’t say something comforting, just stop talking. My prayers to his family and friend’s.

Laura Lynn wrote

Most sincere condolences to his family, friends and crew. May the memories you share bring you solace and strength in these trying times

Channa Chavez wrote

oh noooo. that is so sad! he was such a light on that boat. Prayers to his family.

Stephanie Robinson Dorsey wrote

Sorry to hear this. Nick was my favorite deckhand (then deck boss) on the show. Rest In Peace.

Jason Kearney wrote

Just heard this news cant believe it love the show and he was one the best crap man he be missed be all crew and fans rip nic condolences to all close to him