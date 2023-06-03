“Nick Saban recruits top-100 prospect for Alabama in 2025 class”: Alabama and Nick Saban Secure Top-100 Recruit for Class of 2025

Alabama Crimson Tide Bolsters 2025 Recruiting Class with Four-Star Running Back

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has once again bolstered their 2025 recruiting class by adding a four-star running back. Anthony Rogers, a player from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Twitter last Friday.

Rogers, who is ranked No. 87 in the 247Sports Composite for the 2025 class, is a highly sought-after player who has received interest from multiple SEC schools, including Auburn and Georgia. In May, he narrowed down his list to five interested schools, with Oregon being the only non-SEC school on the list.

After visiting Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee, Rogers ultimately made the decision to commit to the Crimson Tide. When asked about his decision, he spoke highly of the program and their work ethic.

“They’re real straightforward,” Rogers told ESPN. “They all about their business. They’re going to tell you what it is. You got to work to get to your spot and there’s going to be no handouts. I just like how everybody got that grind mentality at Bama.”

Rogers believes that his skill set will be a great fit for the Crimson Tide. “I’d say I’m an all-purpose back because I like to receive the ball, too,” Rogers said. “I’m elusive. I got good vision. I’m good [with] top-end speed. I’m electric. Electric on the field. … I feel like I’d be an amazing fit at Bama with my skill set because they use their running backs to catch the ball out of the backfield a lot. I like how they used Gibbs this year, and I also like the run game.”

Rogers had a successful high school career at Pike Road High School, where he combined for 2,765 rushing yards and 86 rushing touchdowns in his freshman and sophomore campaigns. He also caught eight receiving touchdowns during his time at Pike Road before transferring to IMG Academy in March.

Currently, 247Sports ranks Alabama at the No. 2 spot in their 2023 recruit rankings, with the SEC powerhouse being one of four schools to receive at least two four-star commitments for this class.

The addition of Rogers to the Crimson Tide’s 2025 recruiting class is just another example of Alabama’s continued success in recruiting top talent. With their strong work ethic and commitment to excellence, it’s no wonder that they continue to attract some of the best high school football players in the country. As the Crimson Tide continue to build their 2025 recruiting class, fans can look forward to seeing what other talented players will choose to join the program in the coming months.

In conclusion, Rogers’ commitment to the Crimson Tide is a major win for the program and a sign that Alabama’s continued dominance in college football is likely to continue well into the future. With a commitment to excellence and a strong work ethic, it’s no wonder that so many talented players want to be a part of the Alabama football program.

News Source : Steve Zavala

Source Link :Nick Saban, Alabama land top-100 recruit in 2025 class/