Nick Taylor Death – Dead :Nick Taylor Obituary : former @albertaliberal Leader & Senator has passed away.

By | October 7, 2020
0 Comment

Former Alberta Liberal leader and Senator Nick Taylor has died. He was Liberal leader for 15 years and retired from the Senate in 2002, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.

“David Khan on Twitter: “Very sad to hear former @albertaliberal Leader & Senator Nick Taylor has passed away. Nick was a giant in Alberta politics. I just spoke to him—he was in hospital—& we were all hoping he would pull through. But—he was 92, would have been 93 next month, and he lived a great life.”

Tributes 

Mega Kenney wrote 
Jean Augustine wrote 
I have vivid recollection of Senator Nick Taylor from our time in the Liberal Caucus. He was respectful , friendly and caring. His interventions were always made with humour but struck the right chord as he showed his concern for the important issues of the day.

Chrystia Freeland wrote
et sénateur Nick Taylor, un Albertain fier et courageux, m’a particulièrement touchée. Merci pour votre service à l’Alberta et au Canada. Ma famille et moi offrons nos plus sincères condoléances à Peg, à sa famille et à ses amis.

Chrystia Freeland wrote 
Leader and Senator Nick Taylor, a proud and fearless Albertan. Thank you for your service to Alberta and all of Canada. My family and I offer our sincerest condolences to Peg, his family, and friends.

