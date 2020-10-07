Nick Taylor Death – Dead :Nick Taylor Obituary : former @albertaliberal Leader & Senator has passed away.

Former Alberta Liberal leader and Senator Nick Taylor has died. He was Liberal leader for 15 years and retired from the Senate in 2002, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.

I first got to know Nick in my Young Liberal days as a larger than life character with a big heart. He loved Alberta, and will by truly missed. RIP. https://t.co/51UDs1Ki5x

Saddened by the death of my late friend, former Alberta Liberal Party Leader & Senator Nick Taylor.

“David Khan on Twitter: “Very sad to hear former @albertaliberal Leader & Senator Nick Taylor has passed away. Nick was a giant in Alberta politics. I just spoke to him—he was in hospital—& we were all hoping he would pull through. But—he was 92, would have been 93 next month, and he lived a great life.”

So very sad to hear of the death of Nick Taylor, one of Alberta’s most remarkable political figures: oil man, Liberal party leader, and Senator. He was a man of formidable conviction and great humour, and a passionate advocate for Alberta. #ableg #SenCA #cdnpoli

Hearing sad news of the passing of Nick Taylor, Leader of the Alberta Liberals from 1974 to 1988, Liberal MLA from 1986 to 1996 and Senator from 1996 to 2002. A giant in Alberta politics. #RIP Nick #ableg #Abpoli #Cdnpoli

I have vivid recollection of Senator Nick Taylor from our time in the Liberal Caucus. He was respectful , friendly and caring. His interventions were always made with humour but struck the right chord as he showed his concern for the important issues of the day.

et sénateur Nick Taylor, un Albertain fier et courageux, m’a particulièrement touchée. Merci pour votre service à l’Alberta et au Canada. Ma famille et moi offrons nos plus sincères condoléances à Peg, à sa famille et à ses amis.

Leader and Senator Nick Taylor, a proud and fearless Albertan. Thank you for your service to Alberta and all of Canada. My family and I offer our sincerest condolences to Peg, his family, and friends.