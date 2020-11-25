Nick Thomm Death -Dead – Obituaries: Nick Thomm has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Nick Thomm has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“Ave Maria Radio on Twitter: “Thank you to everyone who has prayed for former Kresta in the Afternoon producer Nick Thomm. He went to his eternal reward this morning. Please continue to keep his family in prayer. ”

Tributes

Today at 4:00 – We are mourning the loss of Nick Thomm, but rejoice that his suffering has ended and that he is with Jesus. Al shares some memories and lessons from his time with Nick. pic.twitter.com/5sP328Zi5t — Ave Maria Radio (@AveMariaRadio) November 25, 2020

Catholic Answers is very sorry to hear of the passing of Nick Thomm, long-time producer with our friends at Ave Maria Radio. Nick helped bring many people to the Lord through his work in Catholic media. Please join us in praying for Nick and his family. https://t.co/X9Ac2BNn1l — Catholic Answers (@catholiccom) November 25, 2020