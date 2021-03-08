Nick White, Sean Hanczaryk, Emily Kattner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Thfree friends killed in car accident.

Nick White, Sean Hanczaryk, Emily Kattner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 7. 2021.

Baseball Authority 2h  · Please pray for our @dsu_baseball family. Last night I lost 3 amazing friends to a car accident and one is still in the hospital. Rest in Peace to Nick White, Sean Hanczaryk, Emily Kattner these were amazing friends who filled others lives with joy Please pray for Brandon DiChiacchio who’s still in the hospital

Please pray for our @dsu_baseball family. Last night I lost 3 amazing friends to a car accident and one is still in the…

