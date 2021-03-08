Nick White, Sean Hanczaryk, Emily Kattner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Thfree friends killed in car accident.
Death Notice for Today March 7. 2021
Nick White, Sean Hanczaryk, Emily Kattner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 7. 2021.
Baseball Authority 2h · Please pray for our @dsu_baseball family. Last night I lost 3 amazing friends to a car accident and one is still in the hospital. Rest in Peace to Nick White, Sean Hanczaryk, Emily Kattner these were amazing friends who filled others lives with joy Please pray for Brandon DiChiacchio who’s still in the hospital
Source: (12) Baseball Authority – Posts | Facebook
Please pray for our @dsu_baseball family. Last night I lost 3 amazing friends to a car accident and one is still in the…
Posted by Baseball Authority on Sunday, March 7, 2021
.@DeSales President James Greenfield names three of the four victims in last night’s crash in #UpperSaucon. He says Sean Hanczaryk and Nick White died and Brandon DiChiacchio is in critical condition. White is a 2020 graduate, Hanczaryk and DiChiacchio are Seniors. @DSU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/XEKJiWKi6i
— Holly Harrar (@HollyHarrarTV) March 7, 2021
