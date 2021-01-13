Nicky Booth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion, Nicky Booth has Died.
Former British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion, Nicky Booth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.
Just heard that former British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion, Nicky Booth, has passed away at the age of 40. R.I.P to a fine little warrior whose legacy will live on….x
Posted by Ben Doughty on Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Belfast Boxers 31m · Tommy Waite lost his British and Commonwealth title to Nicky Booth in year 2000 in his first defence of the titles. Just heard that former British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion, Nicky Booth, has passed away at the age of 40. R.I.P Nicky 99 1 Comment 2 Shares Like Comment Share
Tributes
Sean Tobin
That’s is terrible news condolences to his friends & family
Nick Boycott
Sad news, Nicky and his Brother were superb boxers.
Steve Cook
He had a great run at one stage and looked very promising for someone so young , if only he could have conquered his demons , such a tragedy and a waste RIP Nicky
Tony Conquest
I watched him box when I first started, always remember reading his story and his problems I’m so sad to hear this!
Noel Daniels
Rip enjoyed watching them box gone to soon
Steve Cook
And owned the Lonsdale outright not many get to say that
Danny Mac
He fought Froch in the amateurs and was in some good domestic fights ..RIP Nicky .
Paul R Goode
Both brothers great lads met em on the circuit a few times,same ol thing boxers with Demons RIP Nicky
John Hughes
Unfortunately it’s on boxrec
Ben Doughty
Well it comes from former trainer, Jay Shinfield, Danny…
David Birkinshaw
Him and his brother won British and commonwealth from the Shinfield stable
