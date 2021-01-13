Nicky Booth Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion, Nicky Booth has Died.

Former British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion, Nicky Booth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

Just heard that former British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion, Nicky Booth, has passed away at the age of 40. R.I.P to a fine little warrior whose legacy will live on….x Posted by Ben Doughty on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Belfast Boxers 31m · Tommy Waite lost his British and Commonwealth title to Nicky Booth in year 2000 in his first defence of the titles. Just heard that former British and Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion, Nicky Booth, has passed away at the age of 40. R.I.P Nicky 99 1 Comment 2 Shares Like Comment Share

Tributes

———————— –

Sean Tobin

That’s is terrible news condolences to his friends & family

Nick Boycott

Sad news, Nicky and his Brother were superb boxers.

Steve Cook

He had a great run at one stage and looked very promising for someone so young , if only he could have conquered his demons , such a tragedy and a waste RIP Nicky

Tony Conquest

I watched him box when I first started, always remember reading his story and his problems I’m so sad to hear this!



Noel Daniels

Rip enjoyed watching them box gone to soon

Steve Cook

And owned the Lonsdale outright not many get to say that

Danny Mac

He fought Froch in the amateurs and was in some good domestic fights ..RIP Nicky .

Paul R Goode

Both brothers great lads met em on the circuit a few times,same ol thing boxers with Demons RIP Nicky

John Hughes

Unfortunately it’s on boxrec

Image may contain: text that says ’20:32 Pro Boxing bouts 23 rounds 156 KOs 30.43% status inactive career 1998-2003 alias Smooth born 1980-01-21 nationality 水 United Kingdom death date 2021-01-13/ age 40 debut 1998-02-26 division bantam stance orthodox height 5’6″ 168cm reach 173cm residence 来 Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom birth 米 Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, United place Kingdom date 2003-09-20 Pro Boxing Career 23 bouts opponent result NathanSting UD 2003-04-28 event World Boxing Union (1995-2004) World Bantam Yelland PTS bout W ↑ Privacy’

Ben Doughty

Well it comes from former trainer, Jay Shinfield, Danny…

David Birkinshaw

Him and his brother won British and commonwealth from the Shinfield stable