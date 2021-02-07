Nicky Stafford Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : club chairman, Nicky Stafford has Died.

Nicky Stafford

RIP 3rd March 1962 – 7th February 2021

Naomh Éanna GAA club mourns the sudden loss of our club chairman, Nicky Stafford.

We invite people to light a candle remembering Nicky tomorrow (Monday) at 9pm.

We have lost a pillar of our club, a man who gave his all to everything he did, and never, ever sought the limelight. We have lost a true gentleman, a man who always saw the good in people, and a committed volunteer. Nicky worked tirelessly and his heart was always in the right place. All Nicky wanted was to see the club and its members do well and he backed club members to the hilt. Nicky went above and beyond in his role as club chairman. He will be forever missed by his family, whom he adored, his devoted wife, Noreen, son, Conor, daughters, Niamh, Nicola, Louise, his extended family, his friends, his clubmates and the people of Gorey. As a club, we are heartbroken. May Nicky Rest in Peace.

In 1991, club members encouraged Nicky to join Naomh Éanna. Nicky loved hurling and football. Like everything he did, he played to the best of his ability and he enjoyed the club’s camaraderie in dressing rooms over the years. He won a Junior Football Championship medal in 1994, an Intermediate Football Championship medal in 1995 and an Intermediate Hurling Championship medal in 2001. He was introduced as a substitute in the 2001 final playing in the corner-back position. In 2010, he hung up his boots, aged 48.

As a manager, Nicky always encouraged players to get a sense of enjoyment from their sport. In 2005, he was a selector when the club’s minor footballers won championship. The previous year, the club had no minor team; Nicky and the selectors phoned lads and got them back involved playing. Nicky savoured that success. The work in gathering players for a minor team had reaped the right result. Many of the players involved in those minor teams continued to play for the club, which influenced Nicky’s decision to serve as a selector for the adult hurling teams between 2012 and 2014. In 2012, the Intermediate ‘A’ hurlers won the county final. Following the Intermediate championship success in 2015, the Senior hurlers captured the club’s maiden championship title in 2018. As club chairman, Nicky relished the victory. He put the team’s success down to how everyone in the club worked together.

Around 2009, Nicky got involved in camogie management. Championship successes resulted in the camogie team reaching the Intermediate grade, which they won in 2017. The selectors included Nicky and his ever-present wife, Noreen. Moving up to the Senior B ranks served as a highlight in the transformation in the club’s camogie section. The Junior teams gave Nicky great enjoyment as he saw younger players develop their skills while the more experienced players still performed to a high level. Most recently, he was blown away by the commitment shown by the Under-17 hurlers and footballers. And so, his managerial career commenced with minors and ended with a minor team too.

In 2001, Nicky joined the club committee, and he became chairman in 2008. Nicky always wanted to do the best job possible, and he delivered on that ambition. He had strong personal values of honesty and respect. As chairman, he focussed on fundraising, resulting in three Strictly Club Dancing fundraising campaigns, which proved a massive hit in the club and the community. Other major club fundraisers included club field days and charity cycles. Nicky worked closely with the club’s officers, coaches and volunteers. As a builder, his natural focus was on the club’s construction development. He always had a positive can-do attitude and he was willing to do whatever it took to get the job done. Most recently, Nicky spearheaded the construction of the club’s stand and handball alley. Among many other projects, Nicky oversaw the refurbishment of parts of The Complex.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nicky and his devoted wife, Noreen, delivered groceries and prescriptions to people in the Gorey community. He always knew the importance of Naomh Éanna reflecting the GAA’s strong community ethos. He was a fantastic husband, father, family man, friend and clubman. Naomh Éanna GAA club will not be the same without Nicky Stafford. We will greatly miss him. He was irreplaceable