Nico Sandaga Death –Dead-Obituaries : Nico Sandaga has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Nico Sandaga has died, according to a statement posted online on November 28. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Dear members of the City of Blacktown Basketball Association,
It is with unbelievable sadness that we share the news of the passing of Nico Sandaga.
We are all truly heartbroken and shattered by this sudden loss and we send our heartfelt sympathy to his family and close friends.
At the moment, we don’t have any further information and we ask that you please respect his family during this difficult time.
To help our community during this difficult time, we are working with Sports Chaplaincy Australia to deliver care for all our community. If you would like direct care please call 1800 667 792.
On Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 6:00pm, we have organised for Sports Chaplaincy Australia to attend Kevin Betts Stadium to deliver pastoral care to our community. We invite all our members & basketball community to attend.
Hold on tight to those you love today and everyday.
City of Blacktown Basketball Association.
St.George Basketball wrote
Sending our love, thoughts and prayers to the entire Blacktown Basketball community. We may compete on the court, but we are all part of the NSW basketball family, please let us know if you need anything.
Inner West Bulls Basketball wrote
On behalf of all the Bulls, we send our love, thoughts and prayers. So sad. Anything we can do, we are there.
Eli Newman wrote
Rip, I send my condolences to his family and the wider basketball community
Hawkesbury Basketball wrote
Thinking of you all at this time here at the Jets. Let us know if we can offer support in any way.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
